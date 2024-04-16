© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Unburying the truth about pirates with Rebecca Simon

By Carolyn McCusker
Published April 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
A pirate captain as he talks with a crewmember, 20th century.
Getty Images
Buyenlarge

We imagine pirates to be the quintessential rule-breakers — but really, they had their own strictly-followed codes.

How did 18th-century pirates dictate their own community standards? How did they create social mobility in an age when changing one's social status was nearly impossible?

This hour, we join pirate historian Rebecca Simon to find out!

GUEST:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on October 11, 2023.

