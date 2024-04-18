© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at Trump’s hush money trial, the Golden Divorce, and slouching

By Carolyn McCusker
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:34 AM EDT
Former US President Donald Trump attends the second day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 16, 2024.
Justin Lane / AFP
/
Getty
Former US President Donald Trump attends the second day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 16, 2024. Trump said April 15, 2024 that he has a "real problem" with the judge handling his New York criminal case -- and that he should be on the campaign trail instead of in court. "We're not going to be given a fair trial," Trump told reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom after jury selection ended for the day in his "hush money" trial, one of four separate criminal cases he faces.

This hour, we've got one show with three topics. First, the Trump 'hush money' trial; next, the history of slouch-shaming; and finally, the Golden Bachelor is getting a divorce.

GUESTS: 

  • Mark Joseph Stern: Senior writer at Slate covering courts and the law
  • Beth Linker: Professor and Chair of History and Sociology of Science at the University of Pennsylvania. Her recently-released book is called “Slouch: Posture Panic in Modern America.”
  • Kay Brown: Host of the Bachelor recap podcast, “The Betchelor”

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
