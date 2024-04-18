A look at Trump’s hush money trial, the Golden Divorce, and slouching

This hour, we've got one show with three topics. First, the Trump 'hush money' trial; next, the history of slouch-shaming; and finally, the Golden Bachelor is getting a divorce.

Mark Joseph Stern: Senior writer at Slate covering courts and the law

Senior writer at Slate covering courts and the law Beth Linker: Professor and Chair of History and Sociology of Science at the University of Pennsylvania. Her recently-released book is called “Slouch: Posture Panic in Modern America.”

