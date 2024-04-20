© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

An hour with Rupert Holmes

By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
The cast of Goodspeed's 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood.'
The Mystery of Edwin Drood
The cast of Goodspeed’s ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood.’
Diane Sobolewski / Goodspeed Musicals
The company of Goodspeed's 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood' poses with writer/composer Rupert Holmes (center).
The Mystery of Edwin Drood
The company of Goodspeed’s ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’ poses with writer/composer Rupert Holmes (center).
Diane Sobolewski / Goodspeed Musicals

Rupert Holmes won two Tony Awards for his musical The Mystery of Edwin Drood. His single “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. His dramedy Remember WENN was AMC’s first original scripted series. And his newest novel, Murder Your Employer, was a New York Times bestseller.

This hour: Rupert Holmes.

GUEST:

  • Rupert Holmes: Playwright, composer, singer-songwriter, and author

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
