The Colin McEnroe Show

The late Daniel Dennett on consciousness, faith, and more

By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 23, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Daniel Dennett gives a lecture, ‘From Bacteria to Bach and Back,’ at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, in October, 2017.
Beata Zawrzel
/
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Daniel Dennett gives a lecture, 'From Bacteria to Bach and Back,' at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, in October, 2017.

Daniel Dennett was one of the most famous philosophers in the world, one of the so-called “Four Horsemen of the New Atheism.”

Dennett died April 19 at age 82.

This hour, our 2015 conversation with Daniel Dennett, as recorded onstage at the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford, Connecticut.

GUEST:

  • Daniel Dennett: Was a philosopher, writer and and the co-director of the Center for Cognitive Studies at Tufts University

Colin McEnroe, Betsy Kaplan, Dylan Reyes, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired January 21, 2016, in a different form.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show.'
