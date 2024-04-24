'Our President is not a King': Examining the January 6 and presidential immunity cases in the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court recently started hearing oral arguments about whether the January 6 attacks constitute obstruction of an official proceeding. Tomorrow, they'll hear arguments on Trump's claim of presidential immunity. This hour, a status update on the confusing, monumental, and democracy-defining goings-on in the Supreme Court.

GUESTS:



Melissa Murray: Professor of Law at NYU, a host of the podcast “Strict Scrutiny,” and co-author of the book, “The Trump Indictments: The Historic Charging Documents with Commentary.”

Professor of Law at NYU, a host of the podcast “Strict Scrutiny,” and co-author of the book, “The Trump Indictments: The Historic Charging Documents with Commentary.” Holly Brewer: Burke Chair of American Cultural and Intellectual History and Associate Professor of History at the University of Maryland.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.