The Colin McEnroe Show

'Our President is not a King': Examining the January 6 and presidential immunity cases in the Supreme Court

By Carolyn McCusker ,
Lily Tyson
Published April 24, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.
Samuel Corum
/
Getty
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.

The Supreme Court recently started hearing oral arguments about whether the January 6 attacks constitute obstruction of an official proceeding. Tomorrow, they'll hear arguments on Trump's claim of presidential immunity. This hour, a status update on the confusing, monumental, and democracy-defining goings-on in the Supreme Court.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
