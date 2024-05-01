© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

The storied history of people sleeping through things

By Lily Tyson
Published May 1, 2024 at 12:24 PM EDT
A group of boys, from the Glasgow School of Piping, fast asleep on a bench in Trafalgar Square, London. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Getty Images)
Terry Fincher
/
Getty
A group of boys, from the Glasgow School of Piping, fast asleep on a bench in Trafalgar Square, London. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Getty Images)

It’s been reported that Donald Trump has been sleeping during his Manhattan trial. This hour, a look at the storied history of people sleeping through things. We talk with a sleep doctor. Plus: an actor on what it’s like when an audience member nods off during your stage performance.

GUESTS: 

  • Maura Judkis: Features Reporter for The Washington Post
  • Michael Greaney: Professor of English Literature at Lancaster University
  • Dr. Rafael Pelayo: Clinical professor at Stanford University’s Sleep Medicine division and the author of How to Sleep 
  • Derek Garza: Actor, director, voice-over actor and creative artist, who works in theater, television and film

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode. 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson