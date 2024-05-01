It’s been reported that Donald Trump has been sleeping during his Manhattan trial. This hour, a look at the storied history of people sleeping through things. We talk with a sleep doctor. Plus: an actor on what it’s like when an audience member nods off during your stage performance.

GUESTS:



Maura Judkis: Features Reporter for The Washington Post

Features Reporter for The Washington Post Michael Greaney: Professor of English Literature at Lancaster University

Professor of English Literature at Lancaster University Dr. Rafael Pelayo: Clinical professor at Stanford University’s Sleep Medicine division and the author of How to Sleep

Clinical professor at Stanford University’s Sleep Medicine division and the author of How to Sleep Derek Garza: Actor, director, voice-over actor and creative artist, who works in theater, television and film

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

