The Colin McEnroe Show

The collective heartbreak in a dog’s death, from Kristi Noem to ‘Old Yeller’

By Carolyn McCusker
Published May 9, 2024 at 12:23 PM EDT
The untimely demise of a beagle named Daisy in the early moments of John Wick launched a vengeance story that has become a multi-film franchise.
The untimely demise of a beagle named Daisy in the early moments of John Wick launched a vengeance story that has become a multi-film franchise.

The internet is up in arms over the revelation that South Dakota governor Kristi Noem once shot and killed her dog. This hour, we’ll get into it. From vice presidential contenders to “Old Yeller” and “Marley and Me” — what is it about dogs that brings us all together, and unites us in grief and uproar when they die?

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
