The Colin McEnroe Show

Everyday Carry: Unpacking what we carry with us and why

By Carolyn McCusker
Published May 14, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
What’s in your pockets right now? Phone, wallet, keys … maybe some discarded receipts or old gum?

This hour: what we carry with us every day, from flashlights the size of a lip balm to a life-saving medicine.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 19, 2023.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
