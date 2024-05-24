© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Challengers’ and ‘Spacey Unmasked’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Mike Faist, Zendaya, and Josh O’Connor in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers.’
MGM Studios
Mike Faist, Zendaya, and Josh O’Connor in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Challengers is the eighth feature film directed by Luca Guadagnino. It’s a romantic sports drama tennis movie thriller kind of thing that stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist as the three points of a love triangle. It opened at No. 1 at the domestic box office, making it Zendaya’s second No. 1 movie of 2024 (after Dune: Part Two).

And: Spacey Unmasked is a two-part Investigation Discovery docuseries that looks at actor Kevin Spacey’s “rise and fall from grace amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.”

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

