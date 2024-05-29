© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Take a seat and listen to our hour on chairs

By Lily Tyson
Published May 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
What can we learn about ourselves from what we sit on?

This hour, the history of chairs, their impact on our lifestyle and health, and what’s in store for their future.

Plus, we celebrate the joy of a well-designed chair, talk with a chair maker, and discuss some of our favorite examples.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired October 18, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily Tyson

Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show.
