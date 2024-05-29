Take a seat and listen to our hour on chairs

What can we learn about ourselves from what we sit on?

This hour, the history of chairs, their impact on our lifestyle and health, and what’s in store for their future.

Plus, we celebrate the joy of a well-designed chair, talk with a chair maker, and discuss some of our favorite examples.

GUESTS:



Galen Cranz: Professor emerita of architecture at the University of California at Berkeley, a founding member of the Association for Body Conscious Design, and the author of The Chair: Rethinking Culture, Body and Design, among other books

Aspen Golann: Artist and furniture maker; she teaches in the furniture department at The Rhode Island School of Design and founded The Chairmaker's Toolbox

Witold Rybczynski: Architect, emeritus professor of urbanism at the University of Pennsylvania, and author of Now I Sit Me Down: From Klismos to Plastic Chair — A Natural History, among other books

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired October 18, 2023.