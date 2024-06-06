The latest culture war is a beef over meatless meat

Last month, Florida and Alabama became the first U.S. states to ban the sale and manufacture of lab-grown meat. The plant-based meat company Impossible Foods announced a shift from green to red packaging, in an apparent rejection of the company’s “woke” reputation that angered some Cracker Barrel customers. This hour: how did meatless meat join the culture wars?

GUESTS:



Matt Reynolds: Senior writer at Wired magazine

Senior writer at Wired magazine S. Marek Muller: Assistant Professor of Communication Studies at Texas State University

Assistant Professor of Communication Studies at Texas State University Yasmin Tayag: Staff writer at The Atlantic covering food and health

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.