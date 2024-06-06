© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

The latest culture war is a beef over meatless meat

By Carolyn McCusker
Published June 6, 2024 at 11:26 AM EDT
Young women friends arriving from supermarket with grocery bag and unpacking plant-based meal in kitchen at home at night. Lifestyle healthy food eating enjoying natural life concept.
MTStock Studio
/
E+ / Getty Images
Young womenunpacking plant-based meal at home enjoying natural life concept.

Last month, Florida and Alabama became the first U.S. states to ban the sale and manufacture of lab-grown meat. The plant-based meat company Impossible Foods announced a shift from green to red packaging, in an apparent rejection of the company’s “woke” reputation that angered some Cracker Barrel customers. This hour: how did meatless meat join the culture wars?

GUESTS: 

  • Matt Reynolds: Senior writer at Wired magazine
  • S. Marek Muller: Assistant Professor of Communication Studies at Texas State University
  • Yasmin Tayag: Staff writer at The Atlantic covering food and health

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Carolyn McCusker