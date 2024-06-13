Sun, sand, and a book — a look at the beach read
Just in time for your summer vacation, an hour about beach reads. We look at how the term came to be, get some beach read recommendations, and even hear a case against reading on the beach.
GUESTS:
- Meghan Hayden: Owner of River Bend Bookshop, which has locations in Glastonbury and West Hartford, Connecticut
- Andrew Limbong: Reporter for NPR’s Culture Desk and Host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast
- Donna Harrington-Lueker: Professor in the Department of English, Communications, and Media at Salve Regina University. She is author of Books for Idle Hours: Nineteenth-Century Publishing and the Rise of Summer Reading
- Isle McElroy: Author of The New York Times’ critics pick People Collide and the novel The Atmospherians
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.