The Colin McEnroe Show

From 'Star Trek' to 'Arrival': How pop culture helps us imagine extraterrestrial life

By Lily Tyson,
Jonathan McNicol
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Doug Jones as Saru in ‘Star Trek: Discovery.’
Michael Gibson/CBS
/
PARAMOUNT+
Doug Jones as Saru in ‘Star Trek: Discovery.’

The Nose is off this week. In its place, a look at how we imagine extraterrestrial life.

What do you picture when you picture aliens? Is it like E.T.? Or little green men? Or an alien from Star Trek?

This hour: how we imagine extraterrestrial life and how those visions are shaped by our TV and movies and more.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired December 1, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
