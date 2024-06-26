© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

The (abridged) Colin McEnroe Show midnight spectacular

By Carolyn McCusker
Published June 26, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
The Colin McEnroe Show team poses for a photo very early in the morning on June 21, 2024, after producing a show in the middle of the night. Pictured are Dylan Reyes, Carolyn McCusker, Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and musical guest Hugh Blumenfeld.
Francesca Fontánez
/
Connecticut Public
The Colin McEnroe Show team poses for a photo very early in the morning on June 21, 2024, after producing a show in the middle of the night. Pictured are Dylan Reyes, Carolyn McCusker, Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and musical guest Hugh Blumenfeld.

Back before radio stations (ours included) started re-airing daytime programs during the night as a default, nighttime airwaves were a place for experimentation, confessions, and wondering that wouldn't be welcome in the light of day.

“Why don’t we try that?” said we!

On June 20th, Colin McEnroe, a team of intrepid radio producers and engineers, and one very generous security guard stayed in the office from 11 p.m. - 1 a.m. The resulting radio program, which featured live music, poetry, and phone calls about UFOs, Boy Scout horror stories, and siphonophores, is available here (in an abridged format) for your listening pleasure. Click here to listen to the unabridged episode.

GUESTS: 

  • Hugh Blumenfeld Folk musician and singer-songwriter from Connecticut
  • Mike Penicello: State Director of the Connecticut Mutual UFO Network
  • Keith Trosell: Truck driver and owner/operator of Boba Freight, which is based in Columbia, CT
  • Zulynette: Performer, artist, author, and creator of the annual storytelling event, “A Little Bit of Death.” Her most recent book of poetry is “Seeing in the Dark”

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Jonathan McNicol, Lily Tyson, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Carolyn McCusker