The (abridged) Colin McEnroe Show midnight spectacular

Back before radio stations (ours included) started re-airing daytime programs during the night as a default, nighttime airwaves were a place for experimentation, confessions, and wondering that wouldn't be welcome in the light of day.

“Why don’t we try that?” said we!

On June 20th, Colin McEnroe, a team of intrepid radio producers and engineers, and one very generous security guard stayed in the office from 11 p.m. - 1 a.m. The resulting radio program, which featured live music, poetry, and phone calls about UFOs, Boy Scout horror stories, and siphonophores, is available here (in an abridged format) for your listening pleasure. Click here to listen to the unabridged episode.

GUESTS:



Hugh Blumenfeld Folk musician and singer-songwriter from Connecticut

Folk musician and singer-songwriter from Connecticut Mike Penicello : State Director of the Connecticut Mutual UFO Network

: State Director of the Connecticut Mutual UFO Network Keith Trosell: Truck driver and owner/operator of Boba Freight, which is based in Columbia, CT

Truck driver and owner/operator of Boba Freight, which is based in Columbia, CT Zulynette: Performer, artist, author, and creator of the annual storytelling event, “A Little Bit of Death.” Her most recent book of poetry is “Seeing in the Dark”

Colin McEnroe, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Jonathan McNicol, Lily Tyson, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.