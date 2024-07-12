© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

3 things to think about that aren’t the election: Wimbledon, (not) hugging sloths, and mapping apps

By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a forehand against Donna Vekic of Croatia in the Ladies' Singles Semi-Final match during day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2024 in London, England.
Francois Nel
/
Getty Images Europe
Jasmine Paolini plays a forehand against Donna Vekic in the ladies’ singles semifinal match at The Championships, Wimbledon 2024 in London.

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

We got to the end of this week and decided it’d be nice to have some stuff to think about besides the election. This hour, we present you three such things.

First, in advance of this weekend’s finals, we check in with arguably the grandest of the Grand Slams, the most major of the four tennis majors, The Championships, Wimbledon 2024.

And then: The New York Times wondered, “Should you hug a sloth?” (Spoiler: Probably not.)

And finally, a look at all the ways our mapping apps — Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps, etc. — are (maybe) letting us down.

GUESTS:

  • Julia Angwin: A contributing opinion writer at The New York Times and the founder of Proof News
  • Matthew Futterman: A senior writer covering tennis at The Athletic
  • Melena Ryzik: A roving culture reporter at The New York Times

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
