3 things to think about that aren’t the election: Wimbledon, (not) hugging sloths, and mapping apps

We got to the end of this week and decided it’d be nice to have some stuff to think about besides the election. This hour, we present you three such things.

First, in advance of this weekend’s finals, we check in with arguably the grandest of the Grand Slams, the most major of the four tennis majors, The Championships, Wimbledon 2024.

And then: The New York Times wondered, “Should you hug a sloth?” (Spoiler: Probably not.)

And finally, a look at all the ways our mapping apps — Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps, etc. — are (maybe) letting us down.

GUESTS:



Julia Angwin: A contributing opinion writer at The New York Times and the founder of Proof News

Matthew Futterman: A senior writer covering tennis at The Athletic

Melena Ryzik: A roving culture reporter at The New York Times

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.