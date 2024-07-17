© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

How political violence hurts democracy

By Carolyn McCusker ,
Jonathan McNicol
Published July 17, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at his campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

This hour, we're taking stock of what the events of July 13 mean for our election and our polity.

First, a conversation about the effects political violence can have on democracy. Then, a look at the rise of conspiracy thinking across the political spectrum in response to the attempted assassination of former President Trump and an analysis of the iconic photo of Trump with his fist raised.

GUESTS: 

  • Arie Periliger: Professor at UMass Lowell studying political extremism and political violence for more than 20 years
  • David Gilbert: A reporter at WIRED covering covering disinformation and online extremism
  • Philip Kennicott: Senior art and architecture critic at The Washington Post

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Carolyn McCusker
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol