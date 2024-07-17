How political violence hurts democracy

This hour, we're taking stock of what the events of July 13 mean for our election and our polity.

First, a conversation about the effects political violence can have on democracy. Then, a look at the rise of conspiracy thinking across the political spectrum in response to the attempted assassination of former President Trump and an analysis of the iconic photo of Trump with his fist raised.

GUESTS:



Arie Periliger: Professor at UMass Lowell studying political extremism and political violence for more than 20 years

Professor at UMass Lowell studying political extremism and political violence for more than 20 years David Gilbert: A reporter at WIRED covering covering disinformation and online extremism

A reporter at WIRED covering covering disinformation and online extremism Philip Kennicott: Senior art and architecture critic at The Washington Post

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.