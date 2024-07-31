From ‘Iowa nice’ to New England blunt, how do we define ‘nice’ in America?

Have you ever heard someone say that East Coasters are kind but not nice, and West Coasters are nice but not kind?

This hour, a look at what “niceness” is, why it’s so important to us, and how it can sometimes mask not-so-nice things.

GUESTS:



Carrie Tirado Bramen: Professor at the University at Buffalo and the author of American Niceness: A Cultural History

Jordan Green: Self-proclaimed "kind West Coaster"

Self-proclaimed “kind West Coaster” Amit Kumar: Assistant professor of marketing and psychology at the University of Texas at Austin

Assistant professor of marketing and psychology at the University of Texas at Austin Mia Mercado: Humor writer and author from the Midwest who wrote She’s Nice Though: Essays on Being Bad at Being Good

