Where is this election taking place?

This hour, we talk about where this election is taking place in this media environment. We'll discuss how Americans are getting their election news, investigate how misinformation spreads, take stock of the role of social media in this, and look at the state of political podcasts.

GUESTS:



Dannagal Young: Director of the Center for Political Communication and a Professor of Communication and Political Science at the University of Delaware. Her newest book is Wrong: How Media, Politics, and Identity Drive our Appetite for Misinformation

Christian Paz: Senior Politics Reporter for Vox

Derek Robertson: Writer, reporter, and producer at Politico, where he writes the "Digital Future Daily" newsletter

Colin McEnroe and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.