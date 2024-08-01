© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Where is this election taking place?

By Lily Tyson
Published August 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Television Studio Breaking News.
Tashi-Delek
/
E+ Getty Images
Television Studio Breaking News.

This hour, we talk about where this election is taking place in this media environment. We'll discuss how Americans are getting their election news, investigate how misinformation spreads, take stock of the role of social media in this, and look at the state of political podcasts.

GUESTS: 

  • Dannagal Young: Director of the Center for Political Communication and a Professor of Communication and Political Science at the University of Delaware. Her newest book is Wrong: How Media, Politics, and Identity Drive our Appetite for Misinformation
  • Christian Paz: Senior Politics Reporter for Vox
  • Derek Robertson: Writer, reporter, and producer at Politico, where he writes the “Digital Future Daily” newsletter

Colin McEnroe and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.

2024 Election
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show.
