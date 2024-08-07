© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

What's in a pseudonym?

By Carolyn McCusker
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
An illustration of two dark silhouetted male and female figures standing behind giant floating white face masks facing each other against a purple background.
Westend61
/
Getty Images
From pen names to online aliases, pseudonyms are all around us.

From pen names to online aliases, pseudonyms are all around us. This hour, we’re talking about what compels people to adopt an alternate identity when they write.

Do pseudonyms liberate us? Do they make us treat each other better? Or do they stop credit from going where it’s due?

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on February 14, 2024.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
