The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘America’s Sweethearts’ and ‘Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published August 9, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Elizabeth Taylor
The Elizabeth Taylor Estate
/
HBO
Elizabeth Taylor.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is a seven-part Netflix docuseries. It is directed and executive produced by Greg Whiteley. It follows the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ 2023–2024 season.

And: Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes is a documentary from HBO Documentary Films. It is directed by Nanette Burstein and produced by J. J. Abrams. Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes was nominated for the L’Œil d’or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

GUESTS:

  • Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she’s the author of The Essays Only You Can Write
  • Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

Colin McEnroe and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
