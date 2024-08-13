From privacy to paper jams, a look at printer problems

This hour is all about printers.

We talk about printer problems and why, despite our struggles, we can’t seem to quit our printers.

Plus: a rage room owner on the appeal of smashing printers.

GUESTS:



Cory Doctorow: Science fiction author, activist with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and journalist

Cody Nicholas: Co-owner of the Lose It Rage Room in Woodbridge, Virginia

Co-owner of the Lose It Rage Room in Woodbridge, Virginia Allen St. John: Multimedia content producer for Consumer Reports

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Katie Pellico contributed to this show, which originally aired February 15, 2024.