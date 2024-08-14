‘To The Hobbits’: Celebrating ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ and its enduring appeal

Adam Wren recently reported for Politico that Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, is a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy epic, The Lord of the Rings. This hour we talk to Wren about Vance's interest in the work, and the politics of the series.

Plus, we'll discuss Tolkien's fantasy world building, and look back on the books, their film adaptations, and their enduring appeal.

GUESTS:



Adam Wren: National political correspondent for Politico

National political correspondent for John Garth: Author of The Worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien: The Places that Inspired Middle-earth and Tolkien and the Great War , among other books

Author of and , among other books Susana Polo: Senior entertainment writer for Polygon

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show, portions of which originally aired August 12, 2021.