The Colin McEnroe Show

‘To The Hobbits’: Celebrating ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ and its enduring appeal

By Lily Tyson
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:21 AM EDT
The character Gandalf in Peter Jackson's "he Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," stands in a hallway.
New Line
/
WireImage
Neither late nor early, it has been over 20 years since Gandalf arrived on the silver screen in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Adam Wren recently reported for Politico that Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, is a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy epic, The Lord of the Rings. This hour we talk to Wren about Vance's interest in the work, and the politics of the series.

Plus, we'll discuss Tolkien's fantasy world building, and look back on the books, their film adaptations, and their enduring appeal.

GUESTS:

  • Adam Wren: National political correspondent for Politico
  • John Garth: Author of The Worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien: The Places that Inspired Middle-earth and Tolkien and the Great War, among other books
  • Susana Polo: Senior entertainment writer for Polygon

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show, portions of which originally aired August 12, 2021.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
