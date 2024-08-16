© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

‘SNL,’ Kamala’s laugh, Hannibal Lecter: Culture and the 2024 election

By Jonathan McNicol
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in ‘Hannibal.’
Phil Bray/MGM Pictures/Universal Pictures/Dino DeLaurentiis
/
Getty Images
Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in ‘Hannibal.’

This hour, a look at some of the ways culture and politics seem to be overlapping at the moment.

First, we wonder who might play all these new candidates on the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live.

And then, we try to understand all the focus — from both sides — on Kamala Harris’ laugh.

And finally, just why in the world is Donald Trump so obsessed with Hannibal Lecter?

GUESTS:

  • Margaret Hartmann: A senior editor for New York magazine’s Intelligencer
  • Dave Itzkoff: A journalist and writer and the author of four books; his most recent is Robin
  • Maura Judkis: A reporter covering culture, fashion, politics, food, and the arts for The Washington Post

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show 2024 Election
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content