‘SNL,’ Kamala’s laugh, Hannibal Lecter: Culture and the 2024 election

This hour, a look at some of the ways culture and politics seem to be overlapping at the moment.

First, we wonder who might play all these new candidates on the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live.

And then, we try to understand all the focus — from both sides — on Kamala Harris’ laugh.

And finally, just why in the world is Donald Trump so obsessed with Hannibal Lecter?

GUESTS:



Margaret Hartmann: A senior editor for New York magazine’s Intelligencer

A senior editor for magazine’s Dave Itzkoff: A journalist and writer and the author of four books; his most recent is Robin

A journalist and writer and the author of four books; his most recent is Maura Judkis: A reporter covering culture, fashion, politics, food, and the arts for The Washington Post

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.