The Nose looks at ‘Chimp Crazy’ and the right way to load your dishwasher

Chimp Crazy is a four-part HBO docuseries that “explores the captivating, often unfathomable, and secretive world of raising chimpanzees.” It is documentarian Eric Goode’s follow-up to the 2020 sensation Tiger King.

Plus: There is absolutely, definitely, 100% a right way to load your dishwasher. And you’re the only one in your house who knows what it is. Right? The Nose gets into it.

And finally, the new phenomenon known as fridgescaping. Which is a thing. Apparently.

GUESTS:



Betsy Kaplan: Senior producer emeritus of The Colin McEnroe Show

Senior producer emeritus of Jacques Lamarre: A playwright, and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine

A playwright, and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.