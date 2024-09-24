Let us pray — A salute to our favorite mantis

This year, local students lobbied Connecticut lawmakers to change our state insect, which is currently the praying mantis.

This hour, we are focused on the praying mantis.

We learn about the insect, why students think it should not represent the state, and what praying mantises of the future could look like.

GUESTS:



Liz Alter: Professor of evolutionary biology at California State University Monterey Bay

Professor of evolutionary biology at California State University Monterey Bay Katherine Dugas: Entomologist and research technician at The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired April 8, 2024.