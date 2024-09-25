Policy speeches, convention speeches, concession speeches, victory speeches, stump speeches. Inaugural addresses, State of the Union addresses, prime-time addresses. There sure are a lot of speeches that we expect presidents and presidential candidates to give.

But how much do those speeches really matter anymore? How much do they work as, say, TikTok fodder?

This hour, the art and politics of political speechmaking.

GUESTS:



Bill Curry

Jeff Nussbaum: A special assistant and senior speechwriter to President Joe Biden from 2021 to 2022; he is a partner at Bully Pulpit Interactive Media and the author of Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches That Would Have Rewritten History

Linda Qiu: A New York Times reporter specializing in fact-checking statements made by politicians and public figures

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.