The Colin McEnroe Show

The art and politics of political speechmaking

By Jonathan McNicol
Published September 25, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris giving a speech a campaign rally at the McHale Athletic Center on September 13, 2024 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris gives her stump speech at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on September 13, 2024.

Policy speeches, convention speeches, concession speeches, victory speeches, stump speeches. Inaugural addresses, State of the Union addresses, prime-time addresses. There sure are a lot of speeches that we expect presidents and presidential candidates to give.

But how much do those speeches really matter anymore? How much do they work as, say, TikTok fodder?

This hour, the art and politics of political speechmaking.

GUESTS:

  • Bill Curry: Playing the part of Bill Curry
  • Jeff Nussbaum: A special assistant and senior speechwriter to President Joe Biden from 2021 to 2022; he is a partner at Bully Pulpit Interactive Media and the author of Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches That Would Have Rewritten History
  • Linda Qiu: A New York Times reporter specializing in fact-checking statements made by politicians and public figures

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
