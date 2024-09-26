© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The role of journalism in the 2024 election with writer Mark Jacob

By Lily Tyson
Published September 26, 2024 at 1:10 PM EDT
Veteran journalist Mark Jacob gives his views on the state of American journalism, and its impact on this upcoming election.
Veteran journalist Mark Jacob gives his views on the state of American journalism, and its impact on this upcoming election.

Going into November, we’ll be doing some shows where we talk with one guest, for the hour, who knows a lot about the election. This hour, we talk with veteran journalist Mark Jacob about the state of American journalism and its impact on the upcoming election.

GUEST: 

  • Mark Jacob: Writes the weekly newsletter “Stop the Presses.” He is the former Metro Editor of The Chicago Tribune and former Sunday Editor of The Chicago Sun-Times. He is also the co-author of ten books on history and photography

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

