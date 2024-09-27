© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

An hour with Percival Everett

By Jonathan McNicol
Published September 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Host, Colin McEnroe in a live conversation with Percival Everett on set of the Colin McEnroe Show, June 5th, 2024 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Percival Everett with Colin in Connecticut Public’s Studio 5 in Hartford on June 5, 2024.

Percival Everett is the author of 24 novels, four short story collections, and six collections of poetry.

His 2001 novel Erasure was adapted as the feature film American Fiction, which was nominated this year for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Everett has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

His newest novel, James, reimagines Adventures of Huckleberry Finn “from the enslaved Jim’s point of view.”

This hour, Percival Everett joins us in studio.

GUEST:

  • Percival Everett: Novelist and poet

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired June 5, 2024.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
