The Colin McEnroe Show

Monologuist Josh Kornbluth wonders if our society is suffering from political dementia

By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Photographed October 3, 2024, after his appearance on the Colin McEnroe Show, monologuist, author, and actor Josh Kornbluth is in town to perform his current one-man show at Real Art Ways in Hartford.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Monologuist Josh Kornbluth photographed at Connecticut Public headquarters in Hartford on October 3, 2024.

As a fellow at the Global Brain Health Institute, monologuist Josh Kornbluth started to see parallels between brain disease and, well, everything that’s going on in our politics today.

With his new solo show, Citizen Brain, he hopes to “spark an empathy revolution.”

Josh Kornbluth joins us in studio for the hour.

GUEST:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
