Today: Did episode on notebooks & diaries, bought kiwi fruit, had teeth cleaning

This hour is all about notebooks. We'll talk about the history and evolution of notebooks, favorite examples, and celebrate the joy of writing things down. Plus, a look at the Notes App.

GUESTS:



Roland Allen: Book publisher and author of The Notebook: A History of Thinking on Paper

Book publisher and author of Charley Locke: Journalist, and contributing writer to The New York Times Magazine, who recently wrote “ Keep Your Notes App Under Lock and Key ” for The Atlantic

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to The Noseletter , an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.