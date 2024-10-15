© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Christian nationalism, religiosity, and the 2024 election with Brad Onishi

By Lily Tyson
Published October 15, 2024 at 11:37 AM EDT
Brad Onishi talks about Christian nationalism, and its impact on U.S. politics.
Rudy Meyers Photogaphy
Going into November, we’ll be doing some shows where we talk with one guest, for the hour, who knows a lot about the election. This hour, we talk with Brad Onishi about Christian nationalism and its impact on U.S. politics.

GUEST: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
