Christian nationalism, religiosity, and the 2024 election with Brad Onishi
Going into November, we’ll be doing some shows where we talk with one guest, for the hour, who knows a lot about the election. This hour, we talk with Brad Onishi about Christian nationalism and its impact on U.S. politics.
GUEST:
- Brad Onishi: Co-host of the “Straight White American Jesus” podcast and author of Preparing for War: The Extremist History of White Christian Nationalism -- And What Comes Next
Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.