Is print dead or is it making a comeback?

Is print dead? Or will it make a comeback? This hour, we talk about the benefits and drawbacks of getting your news in print form. We learn about the print age, or the “Gutenberg Parenthesis,” and we talk about the business of printing.

GUESTS:



Kelsey Russell: A media literacy influencer and co-host of “First Stop News”

A media literacy influencer and co-host of “First Stop News” Jeff Jarvis : Author of The Gutenberg Parenthesis: The Age of Print and Its Lessons for the Age of the Internet . His new book is The Web We Weave . He co-hosts the “This Week in Google” and “AI Inside” podcasts

: Author of . His new book is . He co-hosts the “This Week in Google” and “AI Inside” podcasts John Garrett: Founder and CEO of “Community Impact,” a privately owned chain of 40 community newspapers in Texas, which also includes its own printing facilities

