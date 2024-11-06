© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

OK. Well. The election is over

By Jonathan McNicol
Published November 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Sandi Steinbeck celebrates election results during a Nevada GOP election night watch party, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 5, 2024.
Ronda Churchill
/
Getty Images
Sandi Steinbeck celebrates election results during a Nevada GOP election night watch party in Las Vegas on November 5, 2024.

As I type this, four states remain uncalled, including two battlegrounds. It could take days or longer to determine the final popular vote tally. Control of the U.S. House of Representatives is still to be determined.

But that’s nothing like the uncertainty we were expecting to reign over the day and days after Election Day.

Put another way: Donald Trump is projected to have won the presidency. And pretty decisively.

In some ways, we’ve been here before.

In other ways, though, things seem pretty significantly different this time around. Just as an example, Connecticut seems to have swung toward Trump by 10 points or more as compared to 2020.

This hour, we start to pick up the pieces after a long and consistently, persistently surprising election that has come to its end.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
