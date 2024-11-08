© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

How algorithms shape our world, for better and for worse

By Lily Tyson
Published November 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
We hear about algorithms all the time, but what is an algorithm exactly? This hour, we learn about how algorithms work, a bit about their history, and how they're impacting our culture.

GUESTS: 

  • Ed Finn: Author of What Algorithms Want: Imagination in the Age of Computing, and founding director of the Center for Science and the Imagination at Arizona State University
  • Bruce Gil: Reporter for Quartz
  • Liz Pelly: Writer and editor, whose forthcoming book is Mood Machine: The Rise of Spotify and the Costs of the Perfect Playlist

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on May 22, 2024.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
