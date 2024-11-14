Brian Reed wants you to “Question Everything” about journalism

You probably know Brian Reed from his hit award-winning series "S-Town." Now, Brian has a new podcast, "Question Everything," where he is re-examining everything about journalism. Today Brian Reed joins us for the full show to talk about what he's discovered.

GUEST:



Brian Reed: Host and producer of the new podcast “ Question Everything ” from KCRW and Placement Theory, which you can find wherever you get your podcasts. He also hosted and executive produced the podcast series “ S-Town ” and “ The Trojan Horse Affair ”

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.