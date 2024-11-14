© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Brian Reed wants you to “Question Everything” about journalism

By Lily Tyson
Published November 14, 2024 at 1:19 PM EST
Brian Reed has a new show, "Question Everything," where he is re-examining everything about journalism.
Cristian Candamil
/
Provided by Brian Reed
Brian Reed has a new show, "Question Everything," where he is re-examining everything about journalism.

You probably know Brian Reed from his hit award-winning series "S-Town." Now, Brian has a new podcast, "Question Everything," where he is re-examining everything about journalism. Today Brian Reed joins us for the full show to talk about what he's discovered.

GUEST: 

  • Brian Reed: Host and producer of the new podcast “Question Everything” from KCRW and Placement Theory, which you can find wherever you get your podcasts. He also hosted and executive produced the podcast series “S-Town and “The Trojan Horse Affair

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
