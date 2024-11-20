The weird and fundamental idea that is zero

Zero is considered by many mathematicians to maybe be humanity’s greatest achievement.

This hour, a look at the strange and essential concept of the number zero and how the human brain deals with it.

Plus: the trend toward zero-sugar and zero-calorie sodas.

And: 0 (and 00) as a uniform number in sports.

Emily Contois: Associate professor of media studies at The University of Tulsa and the author of Diners, Dudes, and Diets: How Gender and Power Collide in Food Media and Culture

Associate professor of media studies at The University of Tulsa and the author of Todd Radom: A designer, sports branding expert, and writer

Yasemin Saplakoglu: A staff writer covering biology for Quanta Magazine

Colin McEnroe, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.