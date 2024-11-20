© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The weird and fundamental idea that is zero

By Jonathan McNicol
Published November 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
The number 0 is seen at the arrivals and departures table at the Stuttgart Airport on March 30, 2020.
Agron Beqiri
/
NurPhoto via Getty Images
The arrivals and departures table at the Stuttgart Airport in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, on March 30, 2020.

Zero is considered by many mathematicians to maybe be humanity’s greatest achievement.

This hour, a look at the strange and essential concept of the number zero and how the human brain deals with it.

Plus: the trend toward zero-sugar and zero-calorie sodas.

And: 0 (and 00) as a uniform number in sports.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
