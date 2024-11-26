© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

What makes a book a classic? A read of the Western canon and how it’s changing

By Lily Tyson
Published November 26, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Row of old books on a bookshelf. Many of the books show lots of wear and damage from aging.
Ratnakorn Piyasirisorost
/
Moment RF / Getty Images

This hour, we look at the idea of the Western canon and those books that are considered “classics.” We talk about what’s in the canon, what isn’t and what should be, and how it evolves.

Plus, we talk about The Atlantic’s recent list of “The Great American Novels.” And we learn about a publishing company that is experimenting with artificial intelligence to bring classic books alive for a new audience.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show, which originally aired July 24, 2024.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
