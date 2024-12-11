The Bard’s the thing: A show about Shakespeare

Shakespeare, it turns out, is not immune to the culture wars, the book banning, the cancel culture (despite his being dead for more than four centuries). So, fine. Cancel Shakespeare, then, one argument goes. Because here’s the thing: Shakespeare’s plays and poems ARE dirty and smutty and gory — and that’s a big part of what makes them so great.

And: Earlier this year, the romantic comedy Anyone But You became the highest-grossing live-action Shakespeare adaptation ever made. So we look at Shakespeare as fertile rom-com IP, from 10 Things I Hate About You and beyond.

And finally, Bardcore is a thing. The one and only Hildegard von Blingin’ joins us.

GUESTS:



Maureen Lee Lenker: A senior writer at Entertainment Weekly and the author of the novel It Happened One Fight

A senior writer at and the author of the novel Drew Lichtenberg: Associate director at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC

Associate director at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC Hildegard von Blingin’: A singer and illustrator

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Meg Dalton, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired on June 14, 2024.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.