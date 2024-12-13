© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at the current Irish invasion of the popular culture

By Jonathan McNicol
Published December 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Cillian Murphy as Bill Furlong in ‘Small Things Like These.’
Enda Bowe
/
Lionsgate
Cillian Murphy as Bill Furlong in ‘Small Things Like These.’

Say Nothing. Small Things Like These. Kneecap. Bad Sisters. All of Us Strangers. The Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin a couple years ago. Normal People and Derry Girls a few years before that.

Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell and Saoirse Ronin and Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan and Hozier and Andrew Scott and Daryl McCormack and Kerry Condon.

The list goes on.

Something’s going on with the Irish and Ireland in our movies and TV and elsewhere.

This hour, a Nose-ish look at the current Irish moment in our popular culture.

GUESTS:

  • Will Hermes: Writes about music “and life’s other mysteries,” and he’s a longtime contributor to All Things Considered; he’s the author, most recently, of Lou Reed: The King of New York
  • Nate Jones: A senior writer for Vulture and New York magazine covering movies and pop culture
  • Róisín Lanigan: A contributing editor at The Fence Magazine and the author of the forthcoming novel I Want to Go Home But I’m Already There, and she writes the Substack Notions

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show The Nose
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content