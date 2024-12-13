A look at the current Irish invasion of the popular culture

Say Nothing. Small Things Like These. Kneecap. Bad Sisters. All of Us Strangers. The Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin a couple years ago. Normal People and Derry Girls a few years before that.

Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell and Saoirse Ronin and Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan and Hozier and Andrew Scott and Daryl McCormack and Kerry Condon.

The list goes on.

Something’s going on with the Irish and Ireland in our movies and TV and elsewhere.

This hour, a Nose-ish look at the current Irish moment in our popular culture.

GUESTS:



Will Hermes: Writes about music “and life’s other mysteries,” and he’s a longtime contributor to All Things Considered ; he’s the author, most recently, of Lou Reed: The King of New York

Writes about music “and life’s other mysteries,” and he’s a longtime contributor to ; he’s the author, most recently, of Nate Jones: A senior writer for Vulture and New York magazine covering movies and pop culture

A senior writer for Vulture and New York magazine covering movies and pop culture Róisín Lanigan: A contributing editor at The Fence Magazine and the author of the forthcoming novel I Want to Go Home But I’m Already There, and she writes the Substack Notions

