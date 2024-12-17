Who are epigraphs for?

© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

By Lily Tyson
Published December 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
This hour we look at the art of the epigraph. We'll talk with writers about how they pick the quotes that open their books, what epigraphs can do well, how the business of epigraphs works, and what they mean for readers. Plus, a look at how some movies use epigraphs.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
