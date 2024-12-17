Who are epigraphs for?

This hour we look at the art of the epigraph. We'll talk with writers about how they pick the quotes that open their books, what epigraphs can do well, how the business of epigraphs works, and what they mean for readers. Plus, a look at how some movies use epigraphs.

GUESTS:



Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.