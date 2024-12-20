© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The joy of Christmas movies, from the classics to the NFL and ‘Hot Frosty’

By Lily Tyson
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Hunter King plays Alana Higman, who’s sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Tyler Hynes stars as Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, who is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s (Ed Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.
‘Tis the season for holiday movies. This hour, we look at this year's offerings from Netflix and Hallmark, discuss what makes a good holiday movie, and get some ideas for what to watch this holiday season.

GUESTS: 

  • Laura Bradley: Entertainment and features reporter
  • Amanda Hess: Critic at large for The New York Times

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
