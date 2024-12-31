Live from Watkinson, it’s part 2 of our 2024 holiday spectacular

We’ve put on a holiday special every year for the last decade. But this year, for the first time, we did it in front of a (pretty large!) audience.

On the night of December 18, Colin got 10 performers together onstage, and they rocked their way through an 18-song setlist of holiday and holiday-adjacent classics.

There were nine different vocalists, three different pianists. Some of these folks had never met in person before soundcheck, but somehow it really worked!

This hour, live from the Foisie Family Ampitheater at Watkinson School in Hartford, it’s part two of our annual holiday spectacular!

GUESTS:



Michelle Begley: Vocals and guitar, In Trine

Kate Callahan: Vocals, In Trine

Jim Chapdelaine: Guitar and vocals, The Shinolas

Atla DeChamplain: Vocals, Atla & Matt

Matt DeChamplain: Piano, Atla & Matt

Lorne Entress: Drums and vocals, The Shinolas

Latanya Farrell: Vocals

Atticus Kelly: Piano and vocals, In Trine

Steve Metcalf: Piano

Cynthia Wolcott: Vocals, In Trine

Colin McEnroe, Maegn Boone, Meg Dalton, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Megan Fitzgerald, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.