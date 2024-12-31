© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Live from Watkinson, it’s part 2 of our 2024 holiday spectacular

By Jonathan McNicol
Published December 31, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Our 2024 holiday spectacular, recorded live at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 18, 2024.
1 of 7  — Colin McEnroe Show 2024 holiday spectacular finale overhead
Our 2024 holiday spectacular, recorded live at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 18, 2024.
Atla DeChamplain on vocals during our 2024 holiday spectacular, recorded live at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 18, 2024.
In Trine (from left: Cynthia Wolcott, Michelle Begley, Kate Callahan) on vocals with Atticus Kelly on piano during soundcheck at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 18, 2024.
Latanya Farrell on vocals during our 2024 holiday spectacular, recorded live at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 18, 2024.
Jim Chapdelaine on guitar and vocals during our 2024 holiday spectacular, recorded live at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 18, 2024.
Colin addresses the crowd during our 2024 holiday spectacular, recorded live at Watkinson School in Hartford on December 18, 2024.
We’ve put on a holiday special every year for the last decade. But this year, for the first time, we did it in front of a (pretty large!) audience.

On the night of December 18, Colin got 10 performers together onstage, and they rocked their way through an 18-song setlist of holiday and holiday-adjacent classics.

There were nine different vocalists, three different pianists. Some of these folks had never met in person before soundcheck, but somehow it really worked!

This hour, live from the Foisie Family Ampitheater at Watkinson School in Hartford, it’s part two of our annual holiday spectacular!

GUESTS:

  • Michelle Begley: Vocals and guitar, In Trine
  • Kate Callahan: Vocals, In Trine
  • Jim Chapdelaine: Guitar and vocals, The Shinolas
  • Atla DeChamplain: Vocals, Atla & Matt
  • Matt DeChamplain: Piano, Atla & Matt
  • Lorne Entress: Drums and vocals, The Shinolas
  • Latanya Farrell: Vocals
  • Atticus Kelly: Piano and vocals, In Trine
  • Steve Metcalf: Piano
  • Cynthia Wolcott: Vocals, In Trine

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe, Maegn Boone, Meg Dalton, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Megan Fitzgerald, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
