A look at the bullying impact of the canon and the zeitgeist

Is there some thing that EVERYBODY seems to like that you’re just not that into? Star Wars? Game of Thrones? Seinfeld? The Beach Boys? Christopher Nolan? … Taylor Swift?

Or what about some very current thing that seemingly everybody thinks is so interesting and cutting edge and exciting, but you just don’t like it? (For Colin, that very current thing is The Bear on TV.)

What do you do when that happens? How do you feel about it? Embarrassed? Wrong? Defiant?

This hour, a look at not liking all the things you’re “supposed” to like.

John Dankosky: Director of news and audio for Science Friday , event and podcast host for The Connecticut Mirror , and co-owner of Lam Yoga in New Hartford, Connecticut

America’s Greatest Living Film Critic Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she’s the author of The Essays Only You Can Write

Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she’s the author of Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”

A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek” Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on September 20, 2024.