The power of promises, from inaugural oaths to marriage vows

During the Inauguration in a few weeks, President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office. It's a practice that elected officials are taking part in across the country following the 2024 election. So what is the significance of this oath? This hour, we take a look at oaths, vows, and pledges. We'll discuss their history and their meaning, and explore the examples of marriage vows and the Pledge of Allegiance.

GUESTS:



Joanne Pierce: Professor Emerita in the Department of Religious Studies at the College of The Holy Cross, who specializes in medieval Christianity, particularly liturgy and worship

Cheryl Mendelson: Author of Vows: The Modern Genius of an Ancient Rite

Charles Dorn: Professor of Education at Bowdoin College, and co-author of Patriotic Education in a Global Age

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.