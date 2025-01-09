© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The power of promises, from inaugural oaths to marriage vows

By Lily Tyson
Published January 9, 2025 at 1:07 PM EST
Representatives of the 119th Congress are sworn-in during the first day of session in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on January 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) retained his Speakership in the face of opposition within his own party as the 119th Congress held its first session to vote for a new Speaker of the House.
Win McNamee
/
Getty Images
Representatives of the 119th Congress are sworn-in during the first day of session in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on January 03, 2025 in Washington, DC.

During the Inauguration in a few weeks, President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office. It's a practice that elected officials are taking part in across the country following the 2024 election. So what is the significance of this oath? This hour, we take a look at oaths, vows, and pledges. We'll discuss their history and their meaning, and explore the examples of marriage vows and the Pledge of Allegiance.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
