The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: The inauguration, ‘The Price Is Right,’ Van Gogh, Klaus Schulze, and more

By Jonathan McNicol
Published January 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
All calls: The inauguration, ‘The Price Is Right,’ Van Gogh, Klaus Schulze, and more
Kenny Holston
/
Pool / Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks after being sworn in during his inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025, in Washington, DC.

We’ve been doing these shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls. And your calls have been interesting and surprising and amusing.

This hour, the conversation winds around to the inauguration, our immigration system, Van Gogh, The Price Is Right, Klaus Schulze’s Kontinnum … Anything. (Seemingly) everything.

These shows are fun for us, and they seem to be fun for you, too. So we did another one.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
