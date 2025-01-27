I'm having writer's block writing this headline about writer's block

Everyone has likely experienced some form of writer's block in their lives — when you sit down to write and the words just won't come. This hour we dive into the phenomenon and talk with writers about their experiences with it. What is writer's block, where does it come from, and how can you get past it? Plus, we take a look at the long history of writer's block, and the muses, goddesses, and saints we call on when we have it.

GUESTS:



Jami Attenberg: Author whose new book is A Reason to See You Again . She is also the creator of “#1000wordsofsummer,” and writes the newsletter “ Craft Talk ”

Author whose new book is . She is also the creator of “#1000wordsofsummer,” and writes the newsletter “ ” Dennis Palumbo: Writer and licensed psychotherapist who specializes in working with creative patients. He is a former Hollywood screenwriter, and the author of numerous books

Writer and licensed psychotherapist who specializes in working with creative patients. He is a former Hollywood screenwriter, and the author of numerous books Joyce Kinkead: Distinguished Professor Emeritus of English at Utah State University. She is author of A Writing Studies Primer , among other books

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on September 19, 2024.