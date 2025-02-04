© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Eventually the world will end. Why can't we stop imagining it?

By Lily Tyson
Published February 4, 2025 at 12:29 PM EST
Eric O'Connell
/
Getty Images

Just last week, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved the Doomsday Clock closer to midnight. The end of the world has been something humans have been preoccupied with for a very long time. This hour, we talk about how we imagine the world ending, and what it says about us.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
