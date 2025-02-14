© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Should theaters have to tell us the real movie start times?

By Jonathan McNicol,
Lily Tyson
Published February 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
A marquee listing popular movies including "The Da Vinci Code," shown with many shows already sold out, is displayed May 19, 2006 at the AMC Theaters on 42nd Street in New York City. Worldwide protests and bans on the film resulted from groups opposed to the depiction of religious organizations and factual misrepresentations in the book and movie.
Chris Hondros
/
Getty Images

State Sen. Martin Looney has proposed a bill in the Connecticut legislature that would require movie theaters to publish the actual start times of movies, rather than the time all the commercials and trailers and ads for concessions start.

This hour, a Nose-ish look at, well, that bill and the effects it would have on movie theaters and moviegoing.

Plus: the art and history of movie trailers, themselves.

GUESTS:

  • Allan Arkush: A contributor to Trailers from Hell; he worked in the trailers department for Roger Corman
  • Stephen Garrett: Founder of Jump Cut
  • James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
  • Sam Hatch: Co-hosts The Culture Dogs on WWUH
  • Martin Looney: President pro tempore of the Connecticut Senate and the state senator serving Hamden and New Haven
  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
  • Kevin O’Toole: Co-hosts The Culture Dogs on WWUH
  • Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

Colin McEnroe, Betsy Kaplan, Cat Pastor, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired July 2, 2014, in a different form.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
