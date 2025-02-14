Should theaters have to tell us the real movie start times?

State Sen. Martin Looney has proposed a bill in the Connecticut legislature that would require movie theaters to publish the actual start times of movies, rather than the time all the commercials and trailers and ads for concessions start.

This hour, a Nose-ish look at, well, that bill and the effects it would have on movie theaters and moviegoing.

Plus: the art and history of movie trailers, themselves.

GUESTS:



Allan Arkush: A contributor to Trailers from Hell ; he worked in the trailers department for Roger Corman

A contributor to ; he worked in the trailers department for Roger Corman Stephen Garrett: Founder of Jump Cut

Founder of Jump Cut James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College Sam Hatch: Co-hosts The Culture Dogs on WWUH

Co-hosts on WWUH Martin Looney: President pro tempore of the Connecticut Senate and the state senator serving Hamden and New Haven

President pro tempore of the Connecticut Senate and the state senator serving Hamden and New Haven Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Kevin O’Toole: Co-hosts The Culture Dogs on WWUH

Co-hosts on WWUH Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Betsy Kaplan, Cat Pastor, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired July 2, 2014, in a different form.