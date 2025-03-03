© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Noscars 2025

By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
Cast and crew including Darya Ekamasova, Lindsey Normington, Vache Tovmasyan, Karren Karagulian, Alex Coco, Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Samantha Quan, Luna Sofía Miranda, Sean Baker, Drew Daniels and Yura Borisov accept the Best Picture award for "Anora" onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter
/
Getty Images
Oscar-winning producer, director, screenwriter, and editor Sean Baker and cast and crew accept the Academy Award for Best Picture for ‘Anora’ onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California.

We’ve never done this before.

The Nose has done Oscars shows any number of times, but they’ve basically all been preview shows of one kind or another on the Friday and/or Saturday before the Sunday ceremony.

But this year, we’re doing the other thing: a Monday reaction show after the Sunday ceremony. (The closest we’ve come before was a short emergency Nose to deal with The Slap, which I still think was really more of a smack, but whatever.)

Point being: The 97th Academy Awards were Sunday night. Anora cleaned up, winning five major awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. The Brutalist picked up a couple other big awards. Movies like Emilia Pérez and Conclave and A Complete Unknown came up close to empty (Pérez and Conclave) or completely empty (Complete Unknown).

This hour, The Nose reacts to the Oscars — the surprises, the snubs, the speeches, the outfits, the memes, the chewing gum. The whole thing.

GUESTS:

  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
  • Vivian Nabeta: Director of digital marketing for CT State Community College
  • Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

