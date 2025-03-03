The Noscars 2025

We’ve never done this before.

The Nose has done Oscars shows any number of times, but they’ve basically all been preview shows of one kind or another on the Friday and/or Saturday before the Sunday ceremony.

But this year, we’re doing the other thing: a Monday reaction show after the Sunday ceremony. (The closest we’ve come before was a short emergency Nose to deal with The Slap, which I still think was really more of a smack, but whatever.)

Point being: The 97th Academy Awards were Sunday night. Anora cleaned up, winning five major awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. The Brutalist picked up a couple other big awards. Movies like Emilia Pérez and Conclave and A Complete Unknown came up close to empty (Pérez and Conclave) or completely empty (Complete Unknown).

This hour, The Nose reacts to the Oscars — the surprises, the snubs, the speeches, the outfits, the memes, the chewing gum. The whole thing.

GUESTS:



Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Vivian Nabeta: Director of digital marketing for CT State Community College

Director of digital marketing for CT State Community College Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.