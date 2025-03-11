© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Bring back the beaver!

By Betsy Kaplan
Published March 11, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT
A beaver standing on top of its dam.
Troy Harrison
/
Moment RF / Getty Images
A beaver standing on top of its dam.

Beavers build sophisticated dams and deep-water ponds that slow erosion of riverbanks, create cooler deep-water pools for temperature-sensitive plant and fish species, and increase the water table, a big deal for Western states coping with drought. And they're social animals who have mates, kits, and an active social life.

But centuries-old myths and fables about the beaver have led to their destruction and prevented us from recognizing their charms and value to the ecosystem. We fear them, dislike them, and use them for all the wrong reasons, like killing them for their pelts.

Let's celebrate the beaver!

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on November 19, 2014.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. She served as the Senior Producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show' for several years before stepping down in 2021 and returning to her previous career as a registered nurse. She still produces shows with Colin and the team when her schedule allows.
